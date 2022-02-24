Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alarm.com (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
