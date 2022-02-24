Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

