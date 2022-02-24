Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

TSE ASTL traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.18. 60,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$10.13 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.