Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AQN opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
