Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 4.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.39 and last traded at $113.27. Approximately 191,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,539,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

