Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 3,146,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,593. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

