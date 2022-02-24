Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 3,146,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,593. Alight has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
