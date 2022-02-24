Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $9,490,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

