Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

