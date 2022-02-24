AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.85

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
