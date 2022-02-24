Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 3,573,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

