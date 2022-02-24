Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to post $391.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.10 million and the lowest is $388.70 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 1,868,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,469. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

