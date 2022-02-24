Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

