Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $164.76

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.76 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.97). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.97), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.04 million and a PE ratio of 38.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

