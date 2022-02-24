Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINE. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

