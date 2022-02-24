Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 18,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

