Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,896.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

