Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,136,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,061,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,726 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 190,956 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

