Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.