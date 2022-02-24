American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

AXL stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

