American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 245,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. American Software has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $711.36 million, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Software by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.