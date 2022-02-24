American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.66

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 17226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

In other American Well news, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

