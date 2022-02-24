Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.57 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,719. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.