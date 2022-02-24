Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.57 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,719. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

