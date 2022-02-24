Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

