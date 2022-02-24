Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

