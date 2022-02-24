Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $19.55. Amplitude shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 17,236 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

