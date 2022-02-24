Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $467.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.50 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 910,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

