Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 3,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $374.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

