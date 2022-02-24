Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of GMBL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,075,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.