Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $652.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $664.90 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 361,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,883. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

