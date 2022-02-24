Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,102,000. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.