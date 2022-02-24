Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. ExlService reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.51. 7,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.15.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

