Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.81. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

