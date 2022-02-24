Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

OPRX stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 208,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,072. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $763.58 million, a PE ratio of 306.93 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,016. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

