Analysts Expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

