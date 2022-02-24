Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $416.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.68 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 701,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

