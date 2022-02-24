Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $175.40

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

AWK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. 1,234,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $355,066,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

