Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,790.29

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,757.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $174.83 on Thursday, hitting $2,295.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,178. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,445.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,373.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

