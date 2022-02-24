Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $30.00

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,584. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.