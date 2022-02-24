Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target at $29.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGFY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

