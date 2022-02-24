Analysts Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target at $29.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SGFY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $38.24.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
