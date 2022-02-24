Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.75

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.01 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

