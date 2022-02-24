Angela Fyfe Sells 1,843 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $68,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88.

NYSE APR opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apria by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

APR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

