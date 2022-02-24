Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $442.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.60 and a 1-year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

