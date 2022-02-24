Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.73. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 38,913 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.54 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
