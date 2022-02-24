Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,340 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($19.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,356.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,405.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

