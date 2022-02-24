Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $215.29

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.29 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.54). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.54), with a volume of 271,782 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)
