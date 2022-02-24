AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $998,070.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00.

NYSE:APP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 795.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after acquiring an additional 903,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

