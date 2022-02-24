AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $998,070.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00.
NYSE:APP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 795.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after acquiring an additional 903,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
