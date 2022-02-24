ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Market Capitalization Tops $40,620.52

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 45% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $40,620.52 and approximately $112.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00107923 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.