ARCA biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 127 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ABIO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,907. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

