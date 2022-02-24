Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Arcimoto stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 12,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.
Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
