Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 12,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

