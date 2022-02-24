Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.
NYSE ARCO opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.