Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

