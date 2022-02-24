Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 6,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after purchasing an additional 275,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcosa by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcosa by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

